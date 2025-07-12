B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,364,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,693 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,924,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,937,000 after purchasing an additional 724,477 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,278.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 440,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,367,000 after purchasing an additional 408,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $405.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.64.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

