Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.19.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $313.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

