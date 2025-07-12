Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5%

Alphabet stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

