Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5%

GOOG stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

