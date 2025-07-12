Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,219 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,472,000 after buying an additional 83,778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VB stock opened at $242.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.58 and its 200 day moving average is $231.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

