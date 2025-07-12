iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

