B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of HON opened at $235.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.84 and its 200 day moving average is $216.42. The company has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

