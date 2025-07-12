Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by IFC Advisors LLC

IFC Advisors LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CAT opened at $405.73 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.19. The stock has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.64.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

