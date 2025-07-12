Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 7,921 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after buying an additional 931,801 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $554.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $557.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.91.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.