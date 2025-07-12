Rational Advisors Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Rational Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $299.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $246.12 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

