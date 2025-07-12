Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys 4,298 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 198,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

