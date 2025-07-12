Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 67 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $224.12 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average of $234.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

