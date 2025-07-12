Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

