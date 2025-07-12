Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

