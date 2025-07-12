Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,855 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $198,801,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

