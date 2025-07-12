iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 486,396 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,118,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 833,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,081,000 after acquiring an additional 381,322 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

