3,478 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Stillwater Wealth Management Group

Stillwater Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,951 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

