Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,174,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6,912.4% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 312,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,742,000 after buying an additional 308,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $715.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $672.33 and its 200-day moving average is $646.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $720.90. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $709.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.12.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

