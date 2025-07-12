Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 176,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,576,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $576.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.27.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

