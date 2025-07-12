Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Decreased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VEA opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

