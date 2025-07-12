American Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $626.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $599.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

