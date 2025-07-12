Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total value of $611,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,910,942.33. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $68,473.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,496.40. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $258.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

