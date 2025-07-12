Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $313.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.