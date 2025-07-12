CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $478.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,821 shares of company stock worth $118,672,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

