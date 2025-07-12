Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.78. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

