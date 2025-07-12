B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 38,361 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602,115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885,571 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

