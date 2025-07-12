ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 538.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $6,862,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $937.12 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,008.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $960.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,068.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.