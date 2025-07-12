Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 46 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $8,407,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,673 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $793.34 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $766.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.99. The stock has a market cap of $751.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

