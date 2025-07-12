Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $216,933,761 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $274.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $281.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

