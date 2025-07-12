PYA Waltman Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Croban purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $467.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.01.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

