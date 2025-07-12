Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $49,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.07.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.2%

MCO opened at $499.42 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $483.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

