Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Boosted by Stillwater Wealth Management Group

Stillwater Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.7%

AMGN stock opened at $295.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $158.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.56 and its 200 day moving average is $287.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

