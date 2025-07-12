PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 2,303 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.3% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.