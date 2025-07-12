Stillwater Wealth Management Group Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stillwater Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $303.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $2.21 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

