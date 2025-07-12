Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $19.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.1% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.