Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of KLA by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of KLA by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $924.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $932.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $826.84 and a 200-day moving average of $742.83.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 target price (up from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $840.33.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

