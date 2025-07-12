Harmony Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.2% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 88,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0%

GLD stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $217.52 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

