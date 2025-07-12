Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 8,185 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after buying an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after buying an additional 2,718,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after buying an additional 3,944,353 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,473,132,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,411,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,568,000 after buying an additional 882,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

