Harmony Asset Management LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Harmony Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,850,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,564,000 after buying an additional 211,023 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.41. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

