Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,381 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whelan Financial grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,693,090.29. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

