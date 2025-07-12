Berbice Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after buying an additional 3,391,581 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,752,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10,808.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,775,421,000 after purchasing an additional 752,056 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.60. The company has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

