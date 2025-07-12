Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,986 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,278 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,279,813,000 after buying an additional 2,270,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. New Street Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.98.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

