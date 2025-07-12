Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 153 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,540. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.23.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $937.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,008.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $960.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

