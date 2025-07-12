MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 491 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 81,726.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,712 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,612 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 6,817.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,254,000 after acquiring an additional 895,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.7%

Elevance Health stock opened at $340.04 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.61 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.80.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

