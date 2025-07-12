Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $32,000. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 57.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $103.36 and a one year high of $158.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

