iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
See Also
