Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.1%

Blackstone stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.98.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

