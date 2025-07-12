Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $179.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.84 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.