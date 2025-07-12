Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.19.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

