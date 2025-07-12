iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $626.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $629.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $599.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.77. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

